Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 16th:

Sotherly Hotels SOHO: This real estate investment trust which focuses on the acquisition, renovation, up branding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.5% over the last 60 days.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. Price and Consensus

Sotherly Hotels Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sotherly Hotels Inc. Quote

Sotherly Hotels has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.15 compared with 16.90 for the Industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Sotherly Hotels Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Sotherly Hotels Inc. Quote

StarTek SRT: This company which is a global provider of process management services and owns and operates branded vertical market Internet websites, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

StarTek, Inc. Price and Consensus

StarTek, Inc. price-consensus-chart | StarTek, Inc. Quote

StarTek has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.57, compared with 18.30 for the Industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

StarTek, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

StarTek, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | StarTek, Inc. Quote

Applied Industrial Technologies AIT: This company which is a distributor of value-added industrial products — including engineered fluid power components, bearings, specialty flow control solutions, power transmission products and miscellaneous industrial supplies, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Quote

Applied Industrial Technologies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.53 compared with 20.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Quote

