Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 15th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 15th:

Bausch Health Companies Inc. BHC: This pharmaceutical company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Bausch Health Cos Inc. Price and Consensus

Bausch Health Cos Inc. price-consensus-chart | Bausch Health Cos Inc. Quote

Bausch has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.54, compared with 2.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Bausch Health Cos Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Bausch Health Cos Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Bausch Health Cos Inc. Quote

First Business Financial Services, Inc. FBIZ: This company which is a bank holding company for First Business Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

First Business Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Business Financial Services, Inc. Quote

First Business has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.85 compared with 9.40 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | First Business Financial Services, Inc. Quote

KB Financial Group Inc. KB: This company which provides credit and related financial services to individuals and small and medium sized enterprises and, to a lesser extent, to large corporate customers carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

KB Financial Group Inc Price and Consensus

KB Financial Group Inc price-consensus-chart | KB Financial Group Inc Quote

KB Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.86 compared with 11.10 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

KB Financial Group Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

KB Financial Group Inc pe-ratio-ttm | KB Financial Group Inc Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

KB Financial Group Inc (KB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bausch Health Cos Inc. (BHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.