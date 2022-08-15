Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 15th:

Petroleo Brasileiro PBR: This company which is the largest integrated energy firm in Brazil and one of the largest in Latin America, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.0% over the last 60 days.

Petroleo Brasileiro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.51 compared with 3.60 for S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

YPF Sociedad Anonima YPF: This international energy company with the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 52.5% over the last 60 days.

YPF Sociedad Anonima has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.30, compared with 6.10 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

WESCO International WCC: This company which is one of the largest players in the highly fragmented distribution market for electrical construction products in North America, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

WESCO International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.90 compared with 9.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

