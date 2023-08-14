Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 14th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 14:

OppFi Inc. OPFI: This company which provides financial technology platform which powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.7% over the last 60 days.

OppFi has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.32, compared with 16.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

DMC Global Inc. BOOM: This technology company which operates in sector like industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and servicescarries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

DMC Global has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.27 compared with 13.40 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ryder System, Inc. R: This logistics and transportation company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Ryder has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.89 compared with 11.20 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

