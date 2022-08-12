Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 12th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 12th:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation VAC: This vacation company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Marriott Vacations has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.43, compared with 55.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Unum Group UNM: This financial protection benefit solutions company specializing in debts and loans carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Unum has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.78, compared with 18.62 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.



