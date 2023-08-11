Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 11th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 11th:

Celestica CLS: This company is one of the largest electronics manufacturing service company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

Celestica has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.18 compared with 12.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

DoubleDown Interactive DDI: This company which is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

DoubleDown Interactive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.36 compared with 42.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

