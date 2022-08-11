Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 11th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 11th:

Greif, Inc. GEF: This industrial packaging products and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

Greif has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.20, compared with 14.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

RF Industries, Ltd. RFIL: This interconnect products and systems company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

RF Industries has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.08, compared with 18.23 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.



