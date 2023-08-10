Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 10th:

Shinhan Financial Group Co SHG: This company which is largest financial services company and second largest banking operations group in Korea, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Shinhan Financial Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.97 compared with 11.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

General Motors GM: This company which is one of the world’s largest automakers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

General Motors has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.79 compared with 6.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Group 1 Automotive GPI: This company which is one of the leading automotive retailers in the world, with operations primarily located in the United States and the UK, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.15 compared with 9.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

