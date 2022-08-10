Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 10th:

Delek US Holdings, Inc. DK: This integrated downstream energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.8% over the last 60 days.

Delek has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.04, compared with 6.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Atlas Corp. ATCO: This asset manager and operator of container-ships carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

Atlas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.79, compared with 10.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

American Financial Group, Inc. AFG: This insurance holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

American Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.26, compared with 14.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.



