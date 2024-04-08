Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 8th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 8:

SM Energy Company SM: This energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

SM Energy Company has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.81 compared with 20.82 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. MLAB: This life sciences solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Mesa Laboratories has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.51 compared with 23.13 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

