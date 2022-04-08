Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 8th:

Sibanye Stillwater Limited SBSW: This precious metals mining company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.6% over the last 60 days.

Sibanye has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.62, compared with 4.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Eni S.p.A. E: This crude oil and natural gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.9% over the last 60 days.

Eni has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.44, compared with 5.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. GIII: This company that designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

GIII has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.28, compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

