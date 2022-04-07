Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 7th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 7th:
Westlake Corporation WLK: This company which engages in manufacturing petrochemicals, polymers, and building products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.
Westlake Corp. Price and Consensus
Westlake Corp. price-consensus-chart | Westlake Corp. Quote
Westlake has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.08, compared with 10.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Westlake Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)
Westlake Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Westlake Corp. Quote
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. FNF: This insurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Quote
Fidelity National has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.26, compared with 28.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Quote
Sunoco LP SUN: This retailer of motor fuels in the U.S. carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1% over the last 60 days.
Sunoco LP Price and Consensus
Sunoco LP price-consensus-chart | Sunoco LP Quote
Sunoco has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.65, compared with 10.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Sunoco LP PE Ratio (TTM)
Sunoco LP pe-ratio-ttm | Sunoco LP Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days
Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."
Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.
Click to get this free report
Westlake Corp. (WLK): Free Stock Analysis Report
Sunoco LP (SUN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.