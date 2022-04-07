Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 7th:

Westlake Corporation WLK: This company which engages in manufacturing petrochemicals, polymers, and building products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.

Westlake has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.08, compared with 10.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. FNF: This insurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Fidelity National has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.26, compared with 28.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Sunoco LP SUN: This retailer of motor fuels in the U.S. carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1% over the last 60 days.

Sunoco has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.65, compared with 10.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

