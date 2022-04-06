Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 6th:

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. TPH: This company that engages in the construction, and sale of single-family homes carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.

Tri Pointe has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.14, compared with 5.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Trinseo PLC TSE: This seller of plastics and latex binders carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Trinseo has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.12, compared with 32.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Enova International, Inc. ENVA: This technology and analytics company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Enova has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.32, compared with 8.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

