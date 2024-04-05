Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 5th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 5:
Constellium SE CSTM: This aluminum manufacturing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Constellium SE has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.98 compared with 47.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Greif, Inc. GEF: This industrial packaging company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.
Greif has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.80 compared with 20.85 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. PFSI: This financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.
PennyMac Financial Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.67 compared with 20.85 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
