Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 5th:

Global Ship Lease GSL: This rapidly growing containership charter company which is into a business of owning and chartering out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1 over the last 60 days.

Global Ship Lease has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.14 compared with 4.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C BWMX: This company which is a direct-to-consumer selling company principally in Mexico with focus on the home organization and solutions segment, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C's General Stores has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.07 compared with 12.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Vaalco Energy EGY: This independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.

Vaalco Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.25 compared with 7.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Zacks Investment Research

