Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 5th:

Patrick Industries, Inc. PATK: This company that engages in the manufacturing of component products and distribution of building products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

Patrick Industries has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.44, compared with 8.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO: This sporting goods and outdoor products retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

Academy Sports has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.66, compared with 18.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. GIII: This manufacturer and retailer of apparel carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

G-III has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.44, compared with 14.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

