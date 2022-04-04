Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 4th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 4th:
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. TPH: This company that engages in the construction and sale of single-family homes carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.
Tri Pointe has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.11, compared with 5.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
The Buckle, Inc. BKE: This retailer of apparels carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.
The Buckle has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.10, compared with 13.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. SPWH: This sporting-goods retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.
Sportsman's Warehouse has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.53, compared with 13.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
