Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 3:
Viad Corp VVI: This experiential events company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.
Viad Corp Price and Consensus
Viad Corp price-consensus-chart | Viad Corp Quote
Viad Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 18.24 compared with 23.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Viad Corp PE Ratio (TTM)
Viad Corp pe-ratio-ttm | Viad Corp Quote
Bancolombia CIB: This company which provides banking products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.
BanColombia S.A. Price and Consensus
BanColombia S.A. price-consensus-chart | BanColombia S.A. Quote
Bancolombia has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.04 compared with 9.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
BanColombia S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)
BanColombia S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | BanColombia S.A. Quote
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. PFSI: This financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Quote
PennyMac Financial Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.81 compared with 20.98 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
