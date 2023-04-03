Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 3rd:

Alliance Resource Partners ARLP: This company which is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4 over the last 60 days.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Quote

Alliance Resource Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.31 compared with 4.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. PE Ratio (TTM)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. pe-ratio-ttm | Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Quote

Atkore ATKR: This company which manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products and offers steel tubes and pipes, electrical conduit, armored wire and cable, cable trays, metal framing systems and building components, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

Atkore Inc. Price and Consensus

Atkore Inc. price-consensus-chart | Atkore Inc. Quote

Atkore has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.41 compared with 10.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Atkore Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Atkore Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Atkore Inc. Quote

APi Group APG: This company which offers critical pipeline integrity and construction services for energy companies, utilities, public agencies, and contractors, as well as end-to-end fire protection solutions, including design, installation, inspection and service of fire protection systems, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

APi Group Corporation Price and Consensus

APi Group Corporation price-consensus-chart | APi Group Corporation Quote

APi Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.09 compared with 18.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

APi Group Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

APi Group Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | APi Group Corporation Quote

