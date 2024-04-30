Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 30:

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PPC: This poultry and meat processing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Price and Consensus

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation price-consensus-chart | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.88 compared with 16.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote

Chart Industries, Inc. GTLS: This gas and liquid processing technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Chart Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Chart Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Chart Industries, Inc. Quote

Chart Industries has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.52 compared with 18.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Chart Industries, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Chart Industries, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Chart Industries, Inc. Quote

LendingTree, Inc. TREE: This e-commerce company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

LendingTree, Inc. Price and Consensus

LendingTree, Inc. price-consensus-chart | LendingTree, Inc. Quote

LendingTree has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.19 compared with 20.40 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

LendingTree, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

LendingTree, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | LendingTree, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s an American AI company that’s riding low right now, but it has rounded up clients like BMW, GE, Dell Computer, and Bosch. It has prospects for not just doubling but quadrupling in the year to come. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.