Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 2:

Danaos Corporation DAC: This maritime shipping company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Danaos Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.30 compared with 8.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. CPG: This oil and gas exploration and production company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

Crescent Point Energy Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.77 compared with 15.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC: This integrated downstream energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.74 compared with 21.02 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

