Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 29:

Preferred Bank PFBC: This company which provides commercial banking products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Preferred Bank has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.93 compared with 11.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. STLD: This steel manufacturing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Steel Dynamics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.89 compared with 11.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

M/I Homes, Inc. MHO: This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

M/I Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.60 compared with 10.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

