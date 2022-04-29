Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 29th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 29th:
Grindrod Shipping GRIN: This company which owns and operates a diversified fleet of owned, long-term chartered-in, and joint-venture owned dry bulk and liquid-bulk vessels, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
Grindrod Shipping has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.33, compared with 11.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
StealthGas GASS: This international seaborne transportation company that provides services to LPG producers and users, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.
StealthGas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.63, compared with 11.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Graphic Packaging Holding Company GPK: This leading paperboard packaging solution company which offers a wide variety of products to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.
Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.27, compared with 14.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
