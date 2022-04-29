Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 29th:

Grindrod Shipping GRIN: This company which owns and operates a diversified fleet of owned, long-term chartered-in, and joint-venture owned dry bulk and liquid-bulk vessels, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Price and Consensus

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Quote

Grindrod Shipping has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.33, compared with 11.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Quote

StealthGas GASS: This international seaborne transportation company that provides services to LPG producers and users, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

StealthGas, Inc. Price and Consensus

StealthGas, Inc. price-consensus-chart | StealthGas, Inc. Quote

StealthGas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.63, compared with 11.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

StealthGas, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

StealthGas, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | StealthGas, Inc. Quote

Graphic Packaging Holding Company GPK: This leading paperboard packaging solution company which offers a wide variety of products to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company Price and Consensus

Graphic Packaging Holding Company price-consensus-chart | Graphic Packaging Holding Company Quote

Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.27, compared with 14.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company PE Ratio (TTM)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company pe-ratio-ttm | Graphic Packaging Holding Company Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.