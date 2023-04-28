Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 28th:

General Motors GM: This company along with its strategic partners, produces, sells and services cars, trucks and parts under four core brands – Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

General Motors has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.95 compared with 7.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

HeidelbergCement HDELY: This building materials manufacturer which is engaged in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

HeidelbergCement has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.94 compared with 15.3 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Boyd Gaming BYD: This multi-jurisdictional gaming company which owns and operates gaming entertainment properties in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio and Pennsylvania, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

Boyd Gaming has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.97 compared with 39.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

