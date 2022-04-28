Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 28th:

Enova International ENVA: This online financial service company which provides services to its customers in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and Canada, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Enova International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Enova International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Enova International, Inc. Quote

Enova International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.94, compared with 8 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Enova International, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Enova International, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Enova International, Inc. Quote

Tri Pointe Homes TPH: This company which is involved in the designing, construction, and sale of single-family homes, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.0% over the last 60 days.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. Price and Consensus

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tri Pointe Homes Inc. Quote

Tri Pointe Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.58, compared with 5.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Tri Pointe Homes Inc. Quote

WestRock WRK: This company which provides paper and packaging solutions for consumer and corrugated packaging markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

WestRock Company Price and Consensus

WestRock Company price-consensus-chart | WestRock Company Quote

WestRock has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.28, compared with 27.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

WestRock Company PE Ratio (TTM)

WestRock Company pe-ratio-ttm | WestRock Company Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.