Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 27th:

Ardmore Shipping ASC: This company which is engaged in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

Ardmore Shipping has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.92 compared with 19.34 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Siga Technologies SIGA: This company which applies viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defence, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

Siga Technologies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.18 compared with 19.34 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Forestar Group FOR: This residential development company which acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.9% over the last 60 days.

Forestar Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.76 compared with 19.34 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

