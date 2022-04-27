Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 27th:

Tri Pointe Homes TPH: This company which is involved in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. Price and Consensus

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tri Pointe Homes Inc. Quote

Tri Pointe Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.71, compared with 5.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Tri Pointe Homes Inc. Quote

Ramaco Resources METC: This company which operates and develops metallurgical coal, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.3% over the last 60 days.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ramaco Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ramaco Resources, Inc. Quote

Ramaco Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.34, compared with 4.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Ramaco Resources, Inc. Quote

FinWise Bancorp FINW: This bank holding company which lends and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

FinWise Bancorp Price and Consensus

FinWise Bancorp price-consensus-chart | FinWise Bancorp Quote

FinWise Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.25, compared with 13.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

FinWise Bancorp PE Ratio (TTM)

FinWise Bancorp pe-ratio-ttm | FinWise Bancorp Quote

