Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 26th:



Petroleo Brasileiro PBR: This leading integrated energy firm in Brazil and Latin America, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 18.5% over the last 60 days.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras Price and Consensus

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras price-consensus-chart | Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras Quote

Petroleo Brasileiro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.67, compared with 5.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras PE Ratio (TTM)

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras pe-ratio-ttm | Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras Quote

Rio Tinto RIO: This international mining company, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.3% over the last 60 days.

Rio Tinto PLC Price and Consensus

Rio Tinto PLC price-consensus-chart | Rio Tinto PLC Quote

Rio Tinto has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.92, compared with 6.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Rio Tinto PLC PE Ratio (TTM)

Rio Tinto PLC pe-ratio-ttm | Rio Tinto PLC Quote

Lincoln Educational Services LINC: This leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Price and Consensus

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation price-consensus-chart | Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Quote

Lincoln Educational Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.98, compared with 20.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.