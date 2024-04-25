Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 25th:

Rimini Street, Inc. RMNI: This enterprise software products and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.6% over the last 60 days.

Rimini Street has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.71, compared with 20.04 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited TAK: This company that engages in the research, development, manufacture and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and globally carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.1% over the last 60 days.

Takeda has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.73, compared with 22.27 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Associated British Foods plc ASBFY: This diversified food, ingredients, and retail company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

Associated British Foods has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.97, compared with 33.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

