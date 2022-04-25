Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 25th:

The Buckle BKE: This leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

The Buckle has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.89, compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Jabil JBL: This company which is one of the largest global suppliers of electronic manufacturing services (EMS), carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Jabil has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.93, compared with 10.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Dow DOW: This material science company, providing a world-class portfolio of advanced, sustainable and leading-edge products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Dow has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.34, compared with 16.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

