Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 24th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 24th:

Gentherm Incorporated THRM: This thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Gentherm has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.75, compared with 20.04 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

eBay Inc. EBAY: This online marketplace carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

eBay has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.96, compared with 17.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

