Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 23rd:

Quad/Graphics, Inc. QUAD: This marketing solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.8% over the last 60 days.

Quad/Graphics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.26, compared with 41.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

AB Volvo (publ) VLVLY: This manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

AB Volvo has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.01, compared with 19.87 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. VIST: This oil and gas exploration and production company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Vista has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.69, compared with 19.87 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

