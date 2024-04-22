Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 22nd:

First Horizon Corporation FHN: This bank holding company for First Horizon Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

First Horizon has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.79, compared with 12.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Sylvamo Corporation SLVM: This manufacturer of uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing nearly 7% over the last 60 days.

Sylvamo has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.51, compared with 10.90 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

OFG Bancorp OFG: This financial holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

OFG has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.66, compared with 9.80 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

