Technology

Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 22nd

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 22nd:

DAQO New Energy DQ: This company which is engaged in manufacturing and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 24.6% over the last 60 days.

DAQO New Energy Corp. Price and Consensus

DAQO New Energy Corp. Price and Consensus

DAQO New Energy Corp. price-consensus-chart | DAQO New Energy Corp. Quote

DAQO New Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.27, compared with 14.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

DAQO New Energy Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

DAQO New Energy Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

DAQO New Energy Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | DAQO New Energy Corp. Quote

SilverBow Resources SBOW: This company which is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

SilverBow Resources Price and Consensus

SilverBow Resources Price and Consensus

SilverBow Resources price-consensus-chart | SilverBow Resources Quote

SilverBow Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.61, compared with 6.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

SilverBow Resources PE Ratio (TTM)

SilverBow Resources PE Ratio (TTM)

SilverBow Resources pe-ratio-ttm | SilverBow Resources Quote

National Steel SID: This company which is one of the largest fully integrated steel producers in Brazil and Latin America in terms of crude steel production, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.4% over the last 60 days.

National Steel Company Price and Consensus

National Steel Company Price and Consensus

National Steel Company price-consensus-chart | National Steel Company Quote

National Steel has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.36, compared with 5.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

National Steel Company PE Ratio (TTM)

National Steel Company PE Ratio (TTM)

National Steel Company pe-ratio-ttm | National Steel Company Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. 

See them now >>

Click to get this free report

National Steel Company (SID): Free Stock Analysis Report

DAQO New Energy Corp. (DQ): Free Stock Analysis Report

SilverBow Resources (SBOW): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SID DQ SBOW

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular