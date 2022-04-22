Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 22nd:
DAQO New Energy DQ: This company which is engaged in manufacturing and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 24.6% over the last 60 days.
DAQO New Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.27, compared with 14.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
SilverBow Resources SBOW: This company which is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.
SilverBow Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.61, compared with 6.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
National Steel SID: This company which is one of the largest fully integrated steel producers in Brazil and Latin America in terms of crude steel production, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.4% over the last 60 days.
National Steel has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.36, compared with 5.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Zacks Investment Research
