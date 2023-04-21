Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 21st:

Ryerson Holding Corporation RYI: This industrial metals processing and distribution company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.8% over the last 60 days.

Ryerson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.32, compared with 14.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Worthington Industries, Inc. WOR: This industrial manufacturing company focused on value-added steel processing carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

Worthington has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.93, compared with 14.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft SIEGY: This technology company focusing on the areas of automation and digitalization carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Siemens has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.09, compared with 19.81 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

