Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 21st:



GIII Apparel Group GIII: This company which manufactures, designs, and distributes apparel and accessories under its own and private label brands, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.



GIII Apparel Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.93, compared with 13.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Computer Programs and Systems CPSI: This company provides complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Computer Programs and Systems has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12, compared with 19.66 for S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

