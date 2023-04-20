Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 20th:

Lundin Mining Corporation LUNMF: This base metals mining company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 71.7% over the last 60 days.

Lundin Mining Corp. Price and Consensus

Lundin Mining Corp. price-consensus-chart | Lundin Mining Corp. Quote

Lundin has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.39, compared with 19.81 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Lundin Mining Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Lundin Mining Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Lundin Mining Corp. Quote

Volkswagen AG VWAGY: This automobile giant from Germany carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR Quote

Volkswagen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.14, compared with 19.81 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR PE Ratio (TTM)

Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR pe-ratio-ttm | Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR Quote

Graphic Packaging Holding Company GPK: This company which provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company Price and Consensus

Graphic Packaging Holding Company price-consensus-chart | Graphic Packaging Holding Company Quote

Graphic Packaging has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.11, compared with 14.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company PE Ratio (TTM)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company pe-ratio-ttm | Graphic Packaging Holding Company Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lundin Mining Corp. (LUNMF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.