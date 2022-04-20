Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 20th:



Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings AAWW: This company which offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Price and Consensus

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings price-consensus-chart | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.05, compared with 15.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings PE Ratio (TTM)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings pe-ratio-ttm | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote

Teck Resources TECK: This company which is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 43.2% over the last 60 days.

Teck Resources Ltd Price and Consensus

Teck Resources Ltd price-consensus-chart | Teck Resources Ltd Quote

Teck Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.82, compared with 15.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Teck Resources Ltd PE Ratio (TTM)

Teck Resources Ltd pe-ratio-ttm | Teck Resources Ltd Quote

Lincoln Educational Services LINC: This company which offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Price and Consensus

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation price-consensus-chart | Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Quote

Lincoln Educational Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.87 compared with 21.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Quote

