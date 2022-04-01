Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 1st:



Trinseo TSE: This company which is a materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Trinseo PLC Price and Consensus

Trinseo PLC price-consensus-chart | Trinseo PLC Quote

Trinseo has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.05, compared with 31.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Trinseo PLC PE Ratio (TTM)

Trinseo PLC pe-ratio-ttm | Trinseo PLC Quote

Westlake Corp. WLK: This chemicals company which is a global producer and supplier of materials and innovative products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Westlake Corp. Price and Consensus

Westlake Corp. price-consensus-chart | Westlake Corp. Quote

Westlake has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.26, compared with 10.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Westlake Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Westlake Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Westlake Corp. Quote

ArcBest ARCB: This company which provides freight transportation services and solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.

ArcBest Corporation Price and Consensus

ArcBest Corporation price-consensus-chart | ArcBest Corporation Quote

ArcBest has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.56 compared with 14 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

ArcBest Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

ArcBest Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | ArcBest Corporation Quote

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.