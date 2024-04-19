Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 19:

Dell Technologies Inc. DELL: This company which provider of servers, storage and PCs carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Dell Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

Dell Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dell Technologies Inc. Quote

Dell Technologies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.65 compared with 20.09 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Dell Technologies Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Dell Technologies Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Dell Technologies Inc. Quote

AZZ Inc. AZZ: This galvanizing and coil coating company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

AZZ Inc. Price and Consensus

AZZ Inc. price-consensus-chart | AZZ Inc. Quote

AZZ Inc has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.06 compared with 39.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

AZZ Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

AZZ Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | AZZ Inc. Quote

Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI: This smart building technology provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Acuity Brands Inc Price and Consensus

Acuity Brands Inc price-consensus-chart | Acuity Brands Inc Quote

Acuity Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.18 compared with 20.09 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Acuity Brands Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

Acuity Brands Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Acuity Brands Inc Quote

