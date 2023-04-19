Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 19th:

Ryerson Holding Corporation RYI: This processing and distribution company of industrial metals carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.8% over the last 60 days.

Ryerson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.84, compared with 14.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. SIGA: This pharmaceutical company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

SIGA Technologies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.69, compared with 19.80 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Veritiv Corporation VRTV: This business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

Veritiv has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.30, compared with 19.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

