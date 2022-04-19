Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 19th:

ClevelandCliffs CLF: This company which is the largest producer of iron ore pellets in North America, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.

ClevelandCliffs Inc. Price and Consensus

ClevelandCliffs Inc. price-consensus-chart | ClevelandCliffs Inc. Quote

ClevelandCliffs has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.58, compared with 15.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

ClevelandCliffs Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

ClevelandCliffs Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | ClevelandCliffs Inc. Quote

Fidelity National Financial FNF: This company which is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance, and claims management services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Quote

Fidelity National Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.69, compared with 16.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Quote

WilliamsSonoma WSM: This company which is a multi-channel specialty retailer of premium quality home products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8 % over the last 60 days.

WilliamsSonoma, Inc. Price and Consensus

WilliamsSonoma, Inc. price-consensus-chart | WilliamsSonoma, Inc. Quote

WilliamsSonoma has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.97 compared with 10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

WilliamsSonoma, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

WilliamsSonoma, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | WilliamsSonoma, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.







Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.