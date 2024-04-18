Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 18:

Huron Consulting Group Inc. HURN: This consultancy services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Huron Consulting Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Huron Consulting Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Huron Consulting Group Inc. Quote

Huron Consulting Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.08 compared with 23.90 for the company. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Huron Consulting Group Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Huron Consulting Group Inc. Quote

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation LPX: This building solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation Price and Consensus

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation price-consensus-chart | Louisiana-Pacific Corporation Quote

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 18.95 compared with 19.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Louisiana-Pacific Corporation Quote

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. ALSN: This transmission systems companycarries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. Quote

Allison Transmission Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.39 compared with 20.21 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. Quote

