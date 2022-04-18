Technology

Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 18th

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 18th:

Oxford Industries, Inc. OXM: This diversified apparel companycarries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

Oxford has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.25, compared with 13.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Enova International, Inc. ENVA: This technology and analytics company providing online financial services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Enova has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.24, compared with 8.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Target Corporation TGT: This general merchandise retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Target has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.39, compared with 23.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


