Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 18th:

Oxford Industries, Inc. OXM: This diversified apparel companycarries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

Oxford has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.25, compared with 13.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Enova International, Inc. ENVA: This technology and analytics company providing online financial services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Enova has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.24, compared with 8.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Target Corporation TGT: This general merchandise retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Target has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.39, compared with 23.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

