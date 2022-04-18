Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 18th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 18th:
Oxford Industries, Inc. OXM: This diversified apparel companycarries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.
Oxford has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.25, compared with 13.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Enova International, Inc. ENVA: This technology and analytics company providing online financial services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
Enova has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.24, compared with 8.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Target Corporation TGT: This general merchandise retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
Target has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.39, compared with 23.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
