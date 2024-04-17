Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 17th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 17:
PACCAR Inc PCAR: This truck manufacturer company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
PACCAR Inc. Price and Consensus
PACCAR Inc. price-consensus-chart | PACCAR Inc. Quote
PACCAR has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.46 compared with 20.25 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
PACCAR Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
PACCAR Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | PACCAR Inc. Quote
The GEO Group, Inc. GEO: This company which provides secure facility management services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Geo Group Inc (The) Price and Consensus
Geo Group Inc (The) price-consensus-chart | Geo Group Inc (The) Quote
The GEO Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.01 compared with 23.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Geo Group Inc (The) PE Ratio (TTM)
Geo Group Inc (The) pe-ratio-ttm | Geo Group Inc (The) Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Free Report – The Bitcoin Profit Phenomenon
Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you pursue massive profits from the world’s first and largest decentralized form of money.
No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%.
Zacks predicts another significant surge. Click below for Bitcoin: A Tumultuous Yet Resilient History.Download Now – Today It’s FREE >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Geo Group Inc (The) (GEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.