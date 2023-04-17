Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 17th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 17th:

Peabody Energy Corporation BTU: This coal mining company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Peabody Energy Corporation Price and Consensus

Peabody Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | Peabody Energy Corporation Quote

Peabody Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.73, compared with 4.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Peabody Energy Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Peabody Energy Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Peabody Energy Corporation Quote

AB Electrolux (publ) ELUXY: This household appliances company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

Electrolux AB Price and Consensus

Electrolux AB price-consensus-chart | Electrolux AB Quote

Electrolux has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.88, compared with 19.73 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Electrolux AB PE Ratio (TTM)

Electrolux AB pe-ratio-ttm | Electrolux AB Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Electrolux AB (ELUXY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.