Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 16th:

YPF Sociedad Anonima YPF: This international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.9% over the last 60 days.

YPF Sociedad Anonima Price and Consensus

YPF Sociedad Anonima price-consensus-chart | YPF Sociedad Anonima Quote

YPF Sociedad Anonima has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.29 compared with 6.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

YPF Sociedad Anonima PE Ratio (TTM)

YPF Sociedad Anonima pe-ratio-ttm | YPF Sociedad Anonima Quote

JAKKS Pacific JAKK: This multi-brand company that has been designing and marketing a broad range of toys and consumer products since 1995, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Price and Consensus

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. price-consensus-chart | JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Quote

JAKKS Pacific has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.18 compared with 36.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Quote

Quad Graphics QUAD: This company which provides print and related multichannel solutions for consumer magazines, special interest publications, catalogs, retail inserts and circulars, direct mail products, books and directories, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.8% over the last 60 days.

Quad Graphics, Inc Price and Consensus

Quad Graphics, Inc price-consensus-chart | Quad Graphics, Inc Quote

Quad Graphics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.19 compared with 42.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Quad Graphics, Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

Quad Graphics, Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Quad Graphics, Inc Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Quad Graphics, Inc (QUAD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.