Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 14th

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 14th:

SIGA Technologies, Inc. SIGA: This pharmaceutical company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

SIGA has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.58, compared with 19.51 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

