Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 14th:

YPF Sociedad Anonima YPF: This integrated energy company based on the business of hydrocarbons carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 275.6% over the last 60 days.

YPF Sociedad has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.99, compared with 6.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Sunoco LP SUN: This retailer of motor fuel carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1% over the last 60 days.

Sunoco has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.06, compared with 10.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Photronics, Inc. PLAB: This company which engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Photronics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.53, compared with 12.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

