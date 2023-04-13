Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 13th

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 13th:

Graphic Packaging Holding Company GPK: This company which provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.19, compared with 14.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

